SHERIDAN — In rare circumstances, winning can be as heartbreaking as losing. That was the case for an Indian relay team at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
Team Charges Strong Relay finished first in every heat it ran Wednesday through Friday. The team did not advance to the championship heat, because its overall race time was just a tick too slow to advance to the final race.
The squad from Lodge Grass, Montana, finished in third place in the first consolation race.
“That’s just how the cookie crumbles,” said jockey Darren Charges Strong Jr. “My heart was broken to miss the championship, but it’s how it goes.”
The Charges Strong team hasn’t been foreign to winning big races in the past. Team captain Darren Charges Strong Sr. was part of the team that won the WYO Rodeo championship in 2004. Charges Strong Jr., 25, won the World Championship Indian Relay Race in 2014 and finished second last year.
Charges Strong Jr.’s sisters — Yvonna and Autumn — compete in women’s Indian Relay Racing and have won their fair share of success.
“The ladies can do just as good as the men do,” said mother Shelly Charges Strong.
It’s not just being the fastest that matters to the Charges Strong team. It’s also about representing their heritage.
“I feel like we’re representing Lodge Grass and the Crow Tribe, and really all native people everywhere,” said Charges Strong Sr.
The relay racing family restored the name, “Charges Strong” to honor their past.
“I’m proud of all my kids. It’s about carrying on the name (Charges Strong). I brought back the name from one of my forefathers. The name means to go into far off lands and be the only one who returns. We brought the name back to life, and I feel very proud of that,” said Charges Strong Sr.
The act of hopping on a horse with great speed and precision came far before organized relays. There is a history to all the chaos that has become a WYO Rodeo favorite.
“There are a lot of tribes represented here. And respectfully to all of them, they’re great horsemen and teams,” said Charges Strong Sr. “This reminds me of the old times. When a tribe got attacked, the father would have his war horse ready so he would go to war and protect his children. It’s kind of reminiscent of that time period.”
The native culture is on full display through what the teams wear and paint that marks the racers and horses with symbolism.
The Charges Strong team chose a “fast as lightning” theme. The horses are marked with lightning bolts and the team wears blue and yellow as a result.
“The nerves start right now,” said Charges Strong Jr. while painting the lightning bolts. “When I get out there and start racing, it feels like a dream.”
The WYO Rodeo is something the Charges Strong team looks forward to and puts the work in.
“It all comes down to three-minute races out there, but it’s really cool to see so many people come out. We put a lot of time and effort into it. It’s year round,” said Charges Strong Jr.
The Charges Strong team takes the time to enjoy family during the WYO Rodeo Week as well.
“It’s a great family event,” said Charges Strong Sr. “We go to the carnival, take part in picnics and watch the races throughout the day. It brings up a lot of family time through all the competition.”
The Charges Strong team didn’t take home the big prize this year, but they’re already looking forward to the sights and sounds of next year’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
“We like to have a lot of people check us out and see what it’s all about,” said Charges Strong Sr. “I encourage people to come and talk and get to know us and see who we really are.”