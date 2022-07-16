SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host auditions for chorus members, Bard Boys and troupe characters for WYO Gala 2022, "Something Rotten" on July 21 and July 22 at 6 p.m.
The gala performance of "Something Rotten" will be presented at the WYO on Oct. 15 with encore performances Oct. 20-23. Actors must be 16 years or older to participate in gala.
"Something Rotten" is set in the 1590s where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
For additional information about the auditions, contact the WYO at 307-672-9084.