SHERIDAN — The Renegade's 4-H Club will collect items for the fall Foster Parent Exchange bags over the next few weeks.
The bags, put together by the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, are given to children in need throughout the community in partnership with Illuminate Church for the the Ready, Set, School event Aug. 6.
Items needed for the bags include full-sized toothpaste, full-sized toothbrushes, chapstick, full-size bottles of shampoo and conditioner, full-size bottles of body wash or bar soap, comb and brush sets, water bottles and washcloths.
Items can be dropped off at Common Cents located at 3601 N. Main St. or Knecht Home Center located at 1836 S. Sheridan Ave.
For additional information, call 307-763-9687.