SHERIDAN — Following discussions of community growth and affirmative progression, RENEW’s leadership team announced it would change the organization’s name to Beacon Independency Center to reflect its purpose.
RENEW is a local grassroots nonprofit company that has been in the community since 1972. The company was founded by families who desired to see their loved ones with developmental and intellectual disabilities know a full life. Those families worked with choice professionals and caregivers to develop an organization to fulfill that vision.
Over the past few years, RENEW has changed how it individualizes and provides services, focusing on engaging its participants with a higher level of community integration and inclusion to live full and active lives.
RENEW continues to evolve in the direction of independence, support and advocacy. Therefore, over the past year, the RENEW leadership team had discussions of community growth and affirmative progression. It realized a new business name should be a sign of reflecting its purpose, which is why RENEW is changing its name to Beacon Independency Center.
Beacon Independency Center chose its name because beacon is a light that can be seen from far away, guiding or giving hope to others and is defined as a source of inspiration. It is Beacon Independency Center’s purpose to guide and give hope to those who are in need, and it is essential to inspire individuals to be the best they can be — to know they are unique, they have value and they can achieve success, a company press release said.
Beacon Independency Center also said it chose independency because, for any individual, it is what most desire, defined as self-determination, -sufficiency, -reliance, -support, -standing and much more.
Beacon Independency Center highlighted how depending on someone does not take away an individual’s independence and its participants are no different. Their reliance may vary, but they have the potential to participate in society, maintain emotional health and take care of individual life tasks.