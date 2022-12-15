CLEARMONT — Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, heard concerns and comments from Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees Wednesday evening and prepared trustees for topics likely arising during the upcoming legislative session in Cheyenne.
Crago, who represents Sheridan and Johnson counties, shared he believed a bill outlawing corporal punishment in schools may not be big enough to put energy toward during a legislative session that would likely see several bills filed trying to change the funding model for school districts statewide.
“My question was, well, then why do we need to do it?” Crago said. “Why do we need to put it in statute if we're already taking care of it at the local level?”
The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee voted to move forward a bill that could result in school staff members who physically discipline children to face criminal charges, such as battery, or civil lawsuits.
The effort began with Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones, who began advocating for the change after his doctoral dissertation research led him to overwhelming evidence the practice harms students.
Now with all but one district having repealed the outdated policy, Crago believed the bill unnecessary with everything else going on and saw it as a possible attempt to move local control to more centralized control in Cheyenne.
“I think there’s a general push in certain circles to really take local control away from our school districts and centralize all decisions regarding schools in Cheyenne, which I don’t want to do and I’m not a proponet of,” Crago said. “I’m going to fight that every chance I get because I have faith in all of you to make the right decisions. But other people, other legislators, I can tell you don’t feel that way.”
Crago additionally said he believes legislators will be working to remove the block grant funding model for school districts.
“There’s certainly a certain segment of the population within the (legislative) body that are going to favor controlling exactly down to the dollar how that money is spent,” Crago said. “I don’t think that benefits especially the small districts like you because you guys do a lot with very little money, and you have to move it around in between those silos to make it work. The bigger districts don’t have to do that.
“The districts it’s going to hurt are the small districts like yours,” Crago continued. “You’ll take the biggest hit of any.”
Crago said Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, is in a helpful leadership position as appropriations chair, and he is advocating for dollars specifically for SCSD3. The current funding model in general proves confusing for those not intricately involved in the financial process, Crago and Board Chair Amy Vineyard agreed, which leaves the public frustrated about the amount of money spent on each student.
Vineyard said the board intends to attend the legislative session when the Wyoming State Board Association makes its presentation Feb. 5-6. Crago highly encouraged participation of board members to advocate for their small district to legislators during the session.
