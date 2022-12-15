CLEARMONT — Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, heard concerns and comments from Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees Wednesday evening and prepared trustees for topics likely arising during the upcoming legislative session in Cheyenne.

Crago, who represents Sheridan and Johnson counties, shared he believed a bill outlawing corporal punishment in schools may not be big enough to put energy toward during a legislative session that would likely see several bills filed trying to change the funding model for school districts statewide.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

