SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department staff received a report from a member of the public who had a photo of a suspected mountain lion in Sheridan near Leopard Street on the evening of April 5.
Sheridan Game Warden Ryan Kenneda responded to the call and did not find tracks or any evidence of a mountain lion in the area. Small tracks consistent with those of a domestic cat were found. The tracks are just more than an inch in size with a spacing of nine inches between them.
Any suspected sighting of a mountain lion or bear in a residential or developed area should be reported to Game and Fish or a local law enforcement agency as quickly as possible so personnel can respond promptly.
Residents are reminded that bears will be active in the coming weeks and efforts should be made now to secure attractants and prevent potential conflicts. Information about living and recreating in large carnivore country can be found on the Game and Fish’s Bear Wise webpage.