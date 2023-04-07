cat-track-1_crop.jpg

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department staff received a report from a member of the public who had a photo of a suspected mountain lion in Sheridan near Leopard Street on the evening of April 5. 

Sheridan Game Warden Ryan Kenneda responded to the call and did not find tracks or any evidence of a mountain lion in the area. Small tracks consistent with those of a domestic cat were found. The tracks are just more than an inch in size with a spacing of nine inches between them.

Recommended for you