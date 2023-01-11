Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

CHEYENNE — House and Senate majority leaders began the 67th General Session of the Wyoming Legislature Monday following the administration of the oath of office.

The Wyoming Legislature is a 93-member citizen legislature. A total of 34 new members were sworn in during today’s proceedings. It will be the first year in office for 27 House members and three Senate members. The House and Senate bodies elected leaders after one round of voting for each chamber. Albert Sommers was duly confirmed speaker of the House and Ogden Driskill was duly confirmed president of the Senate.

