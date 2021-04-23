SHERIDAN — The community is invited to the Sheridan County Republican Party spring fundraiser May 20 from 5:30-8 p.m. at 915 Kroe Lane.
The party will host an old-fashioned western barbecue to socialize and meet other conservatives at a location overlooking the Bighorn Mountains and city of Sheridan.
Cost is $25 for adults and $20 for 18 and younger, which includes a meal of smoked pork, barbecue chicken, baked beans and coleslaw catered by local caterer T.C. Branders barbecue catering, in addition to home-baked desserts from local volunteers.
Meet new friends, hear from elected representatives, candidates for public office and those appointed to county and city boards and commissions.
Parking is limited so RSVPs are required by May 16 and carpooling is encouraged. Do not park on the grass. See sheridanCountyRepublicans.com/events to purchase tickets.