SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County will host Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman as the featured speaker at the group's April 12 meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Ramada Plaza in Sheridan.
Hageman is a candidate for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. Congress, challenging the position presently held by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.
At the luncheon, Hageman will discuss her career as a water, natural resources and constitutional attorney whose efforts have been focused on protecting private property rights and challenging federal governmental overreach in these and other areas.
In addition, RWSC will provide time for Republican candidates who are running for open positions at all levels to introduce themselves at the monthly meetings. This provides an opportunity for meeting attendees to get to know the candidates and their position on various issues.
The RWSC ask those planning to attend to make a reservation for the event by responding to either Carla Klopfenstein at carlak@usa.net or call 307-763-2672 or to Lucy Widener at doublew@fiberpipe.met or call 307-674-6947.