SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County group is accepting applications for its 2023 Women’s Scholarship Award of $1,000.
The award is given to assist women as they pursue further education after high school. It is available to those planning to attend a vocational or trade school, junior college or other college or university in 2023.
The scholarship application and detailed information may be found online at sheridancountyrepublicans.com and clicking the RWSC tab at the top. The scholarship button will appear in the middle of the page.
Applications and attachments are due on or before April 1.
Questions may be directed to Kathy Shell at 307-620-0549 or kathyshellinwy@charter.net. The scholarship recipient will be announced in June.