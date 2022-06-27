SHERIDAN — Sheridan County voters came out to talk politics Friday night at the Best Western Sheridan Center, hearing from candidates for state races including the Wyoming Legislature, U.S. House of Representative, governor, superintendent of public instruction, state treasurer and secretary of state.
Among celebrations of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade decision and advocating for less federal government control, Republicans mocked, booed and hissed at a letter sent in by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney followed by cheers and applause for Harriet Hageman during the forum.
Tammy Hooper, representative for Team Cheney, sent in a response to the Sheridan County Republican’s invitation to participate in the debate, which was publicly shared on the group’s Facebook page and read aloud by emcee Andrew Patceg.
“Liz is a committed constitutional conservative. She has put her oath of office and obligation to faithfully serving the country above loyalty to one man or one specific political party. She has done exactly what all Americans and individuals across Wyoming should expect from their elected officials. She has told the truth, she has carried herself with integrity, she knows where to draw the line, and knows that some things are not for sale,” the response said, according to Sheridan County Republican Party’s Facebook post.
“Our campaign won’t participate in any event that does not place loyalty to the Constitution and the rule of law at the forefront of any candidate discussion or exchange,” it continued.
Cheney sent in a letter in her absence to be read at the debate, which Patceg read in a mocking tone, accompanied by boos, hisses and laughter from the crowd.
“I regret to inform you that Liz Cheney could not make it tonight,” Patceg announced, followed by laughter, cheering and clapping from the crowd. “And I’m very, very sorry to hear that because I was so looking forward to having a conversation with her about her hopes and dreams about Wyoming’s future, and if she’s ever going to start representing us. But that conversation is going to have to wait for another time.”
Hageman and Robyn Belinskey answered questions live in front of the crowd, Hageman promising to represent her Wyoming constituents in Washington, D.C., having experience in resource management on the homefront. Belinskey said she continues running on the statement made by former President Donald Trump when he said not all of his endorsements win; he endorsed Hageman at the start of the political season.
Candidates for every office represented Friday evening responded to the same question: Do you believe in the preservation of freedom and oppose federal mandates, overreach and infringement of states and God-given rights?
The theme held strongly throughout the evening, with most candidates explaining they would work to balance property taxes, remove federal control and work to bring back more local control either at the state or county levels, depending on the level of race.
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host bipartisan candidate forums at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Monday and Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. both evenings. Additionally, Wyoming PBS will host a broadcast and livestreamed Republican U.S. House of Representative debate Thursday starting at 7 p.m.