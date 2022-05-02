SHERIDAN — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System and Sheridan County YMCA will host an event rescheduled due to weather May 7 entitled, "We Believe You and We Believe In You."
The family friendly event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will provide information and engaging information for all. Two food trucks will also be on site.
Activities will include a denim bedazzling station, drumming circle, yoga, poetry jam, meditation and more.
For a full schedule of activities, find the event on Facebook.