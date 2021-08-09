SHERIDAN — The first in a series of public meetings collecting community comments on the expansion of accessory dwelling units into the city’s R-1 residential zones raised numerous concerns about a potential change spurred by a city ordinance revision.
Accessory dwelling units, which are currently allowed in the city’s R-2 and R-3 residential zones 2 and 3, are small second dwellings located on the same lot as a primary dwelling. The accessory dwelling unit can take several forms, from an apartment over the primary building’s garage to a smaller house in the backyard of the primary building.
More than 20 community members attended the meeting at The Rock Church of the Bighorns Thursday. The meeting was also attended by Mayor Rich Bridger and four members of Sheridan City Council.
During the hour-long discussion, residents voiced a variety of concerns with a proposed ordinance change, from whether it would be enforced by local law enforcement to how it could negatively impact property values to how it could increase traffic and put an increased strain on aging utilities systems.
“That (ADU proposal) is not Sheridan,” Resident Diana Metz said. “They might do it in Salt Lake City. They might do it in Boise. But I just don’t think it’s a characteristic Sheridan wants to have.”
R-1 zoning allows single-family housing, while R-2 allows two-family dwellings, such as duplexes and townhomes. R-3 zoning allows multiple family housing such as apartment complexes. Other acceptable uses of R-1 zoning, as stipulated in the city code, include parks and playgrounds; libraries and museums; and schools and churches.
Allowing ADUs in R-1 zoning could open them up to an additional 40% of the city. City staffers hope allowing ADUs in the city could increase the supply of affordable housing in the community without the need for expensive infrastructure or land development work, according to Community Development Director Wade Sanner, who previously managed ADUs for Salt Lake City before moving to Sheridan.
Sanner and Public Works Director Lane Thompson have suggested several guidelines be followed if ADUs are allowed in the R-1 zones.
For example, ADUs shall be no more than 750 square feet and not take up more than 50% of the lot. They must not be located in the side or front yards, and must be aesthetically similar to the principal dwelling unit. Either the ADU or the principal dwelling must be occupied by the owner of the lot; an ADU shall not have more than two bedrooms; and the ADU must meet all fire and building codes in the city.
These are all good requirements, according to Metz, but she expressed concern whether the Sheridan Police Department would be able to sufficiently enforce them.
“I feel sorry for the code enforcers, because they’re understaffed now,” Metz said. “So if you get this in, and you try to get the new code enforced, who’s going to knock on those doors?”
Commenters were also concerned allowing ADUs in R-1 zones would reduce property values, and would significantly change the character of the neighborhoods.
“When we bought our house, we bought it as an R-1, and we have invested thousands of dollars,” Carole Tarver said. “We don’t want an (ADU) in the backyard anywhere. We built Sheridan to be a beautiful town. The R-1 is the premiere part of our town. We don’t need this. This should stay in the R-2 in my opinion.”
Metz also expressed concern about how ADUs could impact utilities in the R-1 zones.
“My concern is that we have older plumbing and older lines and stuff,” Metz said. “If you put all these 725-square-foot homes with bathrooms and plumbing into these older residential (areas), that’s not going to fix the infrastructure problem.”
Other commenters expressed concern about how allowing ADUs could increase traffic and congestion in R-1 neighborhoods while complicating the parking situation in many neighborhoods.
While commenters generally did not approve of expanding ADUs into R-1 zones, they did understand the need for affordable housing in Sheridan.
Diana Rice noted that many people interview for jobs in town, but are unable to take them because “they can’t find housing, even a hotel room.”
Thompson agreed, and said the ADU discussion was just one way the city was trying to address the housing shortage in Sheridan. The city is also collaborating with the county and the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority on an attainable housing study, which could provide workable solutions to a longstanding community problem that has only been exacerbated with the influx of new residents into the community.
“We truly want a solution for attainable housing, and there’s not going to be a single silver bullet that solves all our problems,” Thompson said.
Thompson encourages residents to contact city council members to share their thoughts and concerns on the expansion of ADUs into R-1 areas of the city.
Public comments will influence the council’s recommendations about whether to draft a new ordinance allowing the expansion of ADUs, Thompson said. If the ordinance is recommended by council, it will be given three readings before becoming a part of city code.
Two more public listening sessions on the ADUs will be held this week. The first is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at The Hub on Smith, and the second is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Grace Anglican Church.