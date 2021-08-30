DAYTON — Edie Anderson of Sheridan wanted to help others, especially children, better understand and cope with a cancer diagnosis.
Anderson, who lost her battle with colon cancer Oct. 30, 2020, at age 45, seems to have done just that with the recent release of her book, "Mom Put Your Hat On! A Story About a Mom with Cancer." Friends and community members gathered at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton to celebrate Anderson’s legacy at a book release Friday.
“They just got printed like three weeks ago,” said Anderson’s sister, Cathi Cenatiempo, who helped get her sister’s book published after her death, with the help of family and friends, as well as illustrator Henrique Rampazzo.
“It’s not an author signing,” Cenatiempo said of Friday’s event. “It’s more of an open house so everyone can come out, buy a book. They could stop by and just say, ‘Hi.’ It’s a time they can come out and show their support.”
It was also an event to help spread the word about the release of Anderson’s book. While people lined up to purchase the book for themselves, several also bought books that will be sent to doctor offices and to hospital waiting rooms.
Cenatiempo said she’s working to get books for the four different medical facilities her sister attended during her battle with cancer. According to Cenatiempo, that’s one reason it was so important to get Anderson’s story printed in hard copy, so the book was available for people just to pick up and read.
“It’s an easy way to explain cancer to a child,” Cenatiempo said.
Jennifer Jones of Mountains Edge Counseling agreed, as she recalled first meeting Anderson at the community center where she was volunteering. Jones said she quickly offered Anderson a job after seeing her enthusiasm and passion for working with others.
“I liked what she did with the kids,” Jones said. “She was just amazing.”
Though Friday night’s book release was about Anderson’s book, Jones added that, if she were there, Anderson would have turned it into an opportunity to learn about the stories of the people attending the event.
“She would have worked the room,” Jones said. “She would have talked about everyone else.”
DeLynn Cooley of Parkman, a friend of Anderson’s who helped drive her to her cancer treatments, agreed, adding Anderson had a humble manner about her.
“She was never in the spotlight,” Cooley said, herself an author. “(The book release) wouldn’t be about her. It’d be about the kids, helping them deal with cancer.”
Friday’s event not only provided Cooley with a chance to gather with others who knew Anderson and remember her, but also was her first chance to read her friend’s book.
“Edie is all in it,” Cooley said. “I can just hear her voice talking to the kids.
“This is all her. … This is her legacy,” she added.