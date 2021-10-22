SHERIDAN — As COVID-19 continues to spread in Sheridan County, recently diagnosed residents have a chance to help researchers learn how existing drugs impact the virus.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital is offering residents the opportunity to participate in two medical trials in progress: COVID-OUT from the University of Minnesota and ACTIV-6 from Duke University. Both studies are conducted remotely, meaning there will be no clinic visits and all activities will be completed from home.
The COVID-OUT study focuses on the anti-diabetic medication metformin; ivermectin, which is used to treat parasitic infections; and fluvoxamine, which is often prescribed for depression.
All three drugs are known to decrease inflammatory proteins in the body and also appear to stop the proteins inside cells that help viruses reproduce and spread, according to the University of Michigan.
The ACTIV-6 study also looks at the impacts of fluvoxamine and ivermectin along with fluticasone, an inhaled steroid commonly prescribed for asthma and chronic pulmonary disease.
Participants in the COVID-OUT study must be between the ages of 30 and 85 and have a positive COVID test within three days of starting the study. Participants are randomly assigned to one of six groups featuring one of the drugs, a combination of the drugs or a placebo.
The University of Michigan sends out a symptom survey in which participants can record their symptoms throughout the drug trial. Participants in the COVID-OUT study will receive $400 from the university.
To be eligible for the ACTIV-6 study, participants must be 30 or older, had a positive test within the past 10 days and have at least two symptoms of the illness for seven days or less. Participants are randomly assigned to one of the drugs or the placebo and will be asked to complete questionnaires and report safety events during the study.
If you are interested in participating in either of the drug trials, call Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s urgent care at 307-675-5850 and ask to speak to a provider.
Currently, COVID-19 cases remain steady in Sheridan County, according to Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty. As of Thursday, there were 267 active cases in Sheridan County, with 22 new positive cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours.
There are currently 14 hospitalized COVID patients with two in the intensive care unit and one on a ventilator, McCafferty said.
“Hospitalizations continue to stay up and be concerning,” McCafferty said. “We remain busy with COVID and non-COVID folks.”
On average, 25 new COVID cases are diagnosed in the county each day, McCafferty said. The hospital conducts roughly 75 COVID tests each day with 28% of those tests coming back positive, according to hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger.
While the medications being studied by the universities could be helpful in fighting COVID-19 once you’ve caught it, the hospital continues to recommend vaccinations as a preventative measure against the virus. To schedule a first, second or third “booster” shot of the Pfizer vaccine, see sheridanhospital.org.