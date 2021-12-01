SHERIDAN — Community members filed into St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Monday night and found seats in a central semicircle of wooden chairs. Their goal: to eventually establish a Sheridan affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Victor Ashear, a retired clinical psychologist, welcomed participants into the space and started the discussion. He asked, what programs would Sheridan residents like to see emerge from a NAMI affiliate in the area?
The group is the first follow-up meeting to result from the Center for a Vital Community’s Study Circles. The CVC does not steer committees resulting from the Study Circles, CVC Director Amy Albrecht said. Rather, community-members are encouraged to take ideas from the Study Circles and run with them.
“That’s the beauty of it,” Albrecht said. “We just light the fire and [the community] keeps it going.”
According to the organization’s website, NAMI was founded in 1979 and is now the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI Wyoming President Roy Walworth, who joined the meeting via Zoom, explained the organization is intended to educate, advocate and provide support for people with mental health issues. The organization, Walworth said, is not a direct mental health service provider, but it does offer referrals to mental health services.
Ashear emphasized the NAMI name brings with it a series of signature programs. In Sheridan, Ashear said, programs like NAMI Connections, a mental health support group, and Peer-to-Peer, an outreach and support group based on building relationships between individuals, might be particularly useful.
Likewise, Ashear said, NAMI’s “In Our Own Voice” program, in which people affected by mental illness and mental health speak about their experiences in a public forum, could reduce stigma and encourage community kindness. In Our Own Voice, Ashear said, imparts a very simple message: “If I see somebody’s having trouble…I need to be kind to them.”
In Wyoming, NAMI’s role has recently changed, Walworth said. While the affiliate used to maintain 250 or more members across the state, the organizations lost contracts with the state in 2017, resulting in restructuring and a significant loss of financial support. NAMI Wyoming’s main job now, Walworth said, is education and referring people in need of mental health services, and the most active group in the state is Casper’s NAMI affiliate.
“There’s not as much affiliate activity as we’d like to see,” Walworth said.
Although building a Sheridan NAMI affiliate may be difficult, Walworth said, it’s far from impossible. The organization would simply have to determine how it hopes to be structured: as an unincorporated subgroup of NAMI Wyoming, an independent NAMI affiliate or an independent nonprofit organization.
After some discussion, the group decided it may be best to create an unincorporated extension of NAMI Wyoming. This would allow the Sheridan NAMI affiliate to host events “without a lot of hoopla,” Ashear said, and would not bar the organization from becoming independent in the future. This, Walworth said, is how Gillette and Laramie branches of NAMI Wyoming have organized themselves.
The Sheridan NAMI affiliate commission will continue discussing how and in what way NAMI services and programming may improve mental health outcomes in Sheridan.
The group will meet next Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church as well as via Zoom. New members are welcome to join.