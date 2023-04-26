SHERIDAN — Community members said Sheridan operates the trail system well and they want open spaces to remain as they are.

Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee hosted its fourth and final scheduled lunchtime conversation about open spaces Tuesday. The conversations were designed to examine the ways Sheridan County currently utilizes open spaces and how it will manage those spaces in the future.

