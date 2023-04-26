SHERIDAN — Community members said Sheridan operates the trail system well and they want open spaces to remain as they are.
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee hosted its fourth and final scheduled lunchtime conversation about open spaces Tuesday. The conversations were designed to examine the ways Sheridan County currently utilizes open spaces and how it will manage those spaces in the future.
Those in attendance were asked what they think the county does well with open spaces and ways in which the county could improve practices. Attendees were divided into small groups for discussion, and a general consensus was the county handles parks and trail systems well.
“We’re thinking that we’re doing well with parks. New parks, existing parks and a number of parks that are in relation to population. Trails and bike paths are doing very well,” Marlin Norling said.
Sheridan County Conservation District District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski also praised events like the lunchtime conversations to raise awareness about Sheridan County’s open spaces.
The Acme special planning area was a hot topic during the March and April Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission meetings. People who spoke during those meetings expressed a desire to keep the area as it is. Part of the area currently serves as a recreation area. The area is a roughly 700-acre area between Sheridan and Ranchester near Interstate 90. The Tongue River runs through the special planning area and the Kleenburn Recreation Area is located in the area, as well.
Those in attendance at the lunchtime conversation echoed the desire to keep that area, and others, as open space.
“The Columbus Peak area, riparian areas in general, the Kleenburn and Acme area, mountain foothills, Little Goose Creek Canyon, the area around Lucas Ranch and any current public land,” Rogaczewski listed as areas her group said they want to remain open.
Multiple groups expressed concern about a lack of clarity regarding the jurisdiction of open spaces in the county.
“We need to know who maintains it and who pays for it,” Ron Patterson said.
Chair of the chamber committee and Wyoming Wilderness Association Executive Director Khale Century Reno said there could be another series of conversations or a working citizens group, depending on interest.