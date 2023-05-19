SHERIDAN — For the first time since 2016, South Park was used for winter snow storage and residents are concerned about environmental impacts.

Sheridan Green Drinks, an organization targeted toward people concerned about environmental impacts, discussed the South Park snow storage at its May meeting. Those in attendance expressed concern over the potential impacts of storing snow in the park.

