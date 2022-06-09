WYOLA — Wyola community members and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation officials gathered in a field on the southern end of town Tuesday to plant more than 50 trees, shading, sustaining and protecting a new walking path in the Crow Reservation town.
But the day’s tasks involved much more than planting trees. Community members and state officials joined together to build and beautify the walking path, providing food sources and workforce training while enhancing the health and safety of all Wyola residents.
A group of about 10 people moved from pre-dug hole to pre-dug hole, through the brush on the southern end of Wyola Tuesday afternoon. As one volunteer delivered supplies on a four-wheeler, others installed the seedling trees in freshly dug holes or scooped dirt. They wrapped each seedling in a protective shield of plastic to ensure wildlife can’t obstruct the tree’s growth.
Some were workers, paid through nonprofit Western Native Voice’s day labor program. Others — including several youth — were volunteers. Between shovels of dirt, 15-year-old volunteer Zailen Bouyer said he wanted to learn more about tree planting and cultivation while working to make his community better.
“If no one wants to do it, it’s not going to get done,” Bouyer said.
The laborers never strayed too far from a freshly carved path through the brush: Wyola’s new walking path, the path that will someday be shaded by the trees they planted.
The walking path is one of a series of projects undertaken by the Wyola community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lesley Kabotie, one resident heavily involved in recent community projects. After the pandemic demonstrated how much people in Wyola need each other, Kabotie said Wyola has been in a “state of revelation,” with community members banding together to improve the town and offer activities for local youth. In 2021, the organizers incorporated as the Wyola Development Fund, a nonprofit.
“I wanted our community to basically be self-sufficient,” said Harold Male Bear Stone, a Wyola resident, member of the Wyola Development Fund and Crow Tribal Government legislator representing the Wyola Legislative District.
Development fund members asked themselves: What does Wyola need?
They started brainstorming projects, Male Bear Stone said. Fund-members were involved in the ongoing construction of a racetrack in town and helped organize. They painted parfleche design and other culturally significant murals on the walls of the local community center.
Something else Wyola needed, development fund officials soon realized, was a safe place for recreation. At the time, the only place to walk or run in town was right along the road. Community members like Male Bear Stone and Kabotie worried about the potential dangers walkers and runners faced, including the possibility of traffic accidents or stumbling across drug drops, kidnappings and other unsafe situations while trying to recreate.
Male Bear Stone, a self-described regular at the Sheridan County YMCA, said the fund developed the idea for a path to provide everyone in the community — from eager-to-exercise elders to star Tongue River High School cross-country runners — with a safe place to exercise. The walking path’s central location — right next to residences and the community center — will ensure Wyola residents can watch out for each other and maintain safety along the path, Male Bear Stone said.
Using a bulldozer lent to him by the Crow Tribal Housing Authority, Male Bear Stone recently carved a one-mile path out of the earth.
Then came the matter of sheltering and beautifying the path.
Luckily, Male Bear Stone had met Josh Smith, a contractor with Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, during a tree-planting project along Pass Creek a few years ago. That connection escalated, Male Bear Stone said, into a plan to train Wyola residents to mill and reuse dying or dangerous trees and plant about 150 new trees — including burr oak, chokecherry, plum and juneberry trees, as well as native varieties of hawthorns and dogwoods — around Wyola’s walking path.
The partnership, said DNRC Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator Jamie Kirby, serves three purposes. First, planting the new trees — provided by DNRC with federal grant funding intended to supply trees to Indigenous communities — will bear fruit while enhancing and protecting the new walking path, Kirby said. This will bring back some food sovereignty to the region by allowing Wyola residents to grow some of their own food with little maintenance.
Second, Kirby said, DNRC’s involvement will remove high risk trees in Wyola. Arborists found some cottonwood trees in the community posing a risk to nearby buildings, and the Wyola Development Fund and DNRC are partnering to remove those trees, Kirby explained.
Finally, the partnership will provide workforce development and long term skill-building among Wyola residents by teaching residents how to plant new trees and repurpose dead ones. DNRC provided an Alaskan sawmill — the most portable sawmill available — to the Wyola community and taught residents how to use the mill during an all-day Wednesday workshop, Smith said. After milling, the wood can be reused to build fences or accessibility ramps, pave paths with wood chips or serve as kindling, among other reuses, Kirby explained.
“[We’ll] start off by planting little ones today [and] bring it full circle,” Smith said of the organization’s tree-planting progress.
Although many of the trees are now in place, the walking path is not complete just yet. The next step in the path’s construction, Kabotie said, will be hauling and pressing gravel into the soft dirt path to provide a sturdy foundation for walkers and runners.
As laborers and volunteers finished up their work Tuesday, DNRC representatives retrieved an extra sapling tree from their supplies and offered it to Bouyer. He accepted the little tree and made plans to plant it.
“That’s the kind of thing we’d like to instill in our youth…” Male Bear Stone said of Bouyer’s new cultivation skills. “As the tree grows, so will his life.”