SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is asking for local residents’ help in keeping local streets clear and snow-free.
During a Nov. 2 city council meeting, Sheridan City Council passed Resolution 52-20, which asks residents to place sidewalk snow into their yards or the median of a street. Doing so will aid the efforts of the street maintenance staff, according to Public Works Director Lane Thompson.
“Resolution 52-20… allows us to provide a better level of service, maintain lower service requests, and there will be less snow and ice blockage in the curb and gutter systems,” Thompson said.
While depositing sidewalk snow in the road may seem innocuous, it has a major impact on local roads, Thompson said. The resolution hopes to counter some of those negative impacts.
“The placement of snow in the roadways from the sidewalks adds complications,” Thompson said. “The snow melts and freezes causing drainage issues, parking issues and causes our roads to deteriorate faster. The placement of snow in the curb and gutters also causes ice jams or piles of snow that become problematic and dangerous for motorists and pedestrians.”
Placing sidewalk snow in yards or medians will also be a boon for the street maintenance staff, which has taken on increased snow-clearing responsibilities over the past two decades — from plowing 48 lane miles and picking up snow on 18 lane miles in 2000 to plowing 140 lane miles and picking up snow on 62 lane miles in 2020. At the same time, staffing has also decreased by two employees since 2009, Thompson said.
Thompson said the resolution would likely lead to savings for the city.
“To quantify that would be much harder — it would be a guess,” Thompson said. “But (snow removal) will be much quicker if there’s not that accumulation in your curb and gutter.”
Thompson said the resolution — as opposed to an ordinance — does not require local residents to shovel their snow into their yards or medians. Rather it is simply a recommendation from the city.
“It’s just a resolution — we’re asking, not telling,” Thompson said.
The city council, including Councilor Jacob Martin, was largely supportive of the resolution.
“It makes sense to me, especially on places like Fifth Street,” Martin said. “I used to live there. I just didn’t really think about it when I would shovel my sidewalk that it would be just as easy to throw it in the yard. All citizens in places like that — it just makes sense…It’s helping the whole city out.”
Patrick Henderson was the lone council member who voted against the resolution.
“I just think the resolution — the timing of it is really lousy,” Henderson said. “I understand it’s just a resolution…but I think it should have been discussed last spring or last summer… I just think from a timing perspective I’m out on this.”
Councilor Aaron Linden said if the resolution ever became an ordinance he hopes community members will be consulted early and often.
“I’m in support of the resolution, but if it were to become an ordinance at some point of time and be considered, it should be done with a lot more time for people to adjust to it,” Linden said.
The resolution was approved 5-1 with Henderson voting against the motion.