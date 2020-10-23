SHERIDAN — If this week’s weather provides any indication of the winter to come, restaurants that have utilized outdoor seating throughout the warmer months will have to fold up those tables and chairs while also limiting indoor seating to comply with public health orders.
Those orders, currently set to expire Oct. 31, require a limit on group sizes sitting together within restaurants, bars, coffeehouses and other establishments.
In addition, tables must be distanced to allow people sitting at them to be 6 feet apart, face masks are required of staff and increased cleaning protocols have been established.
For many restaurants, this limits the capacity of individuals normally served in a given day.
In an attempt to comply but maintain some additional capacity typically only used in the summer months, Pony Grill and Bar owner Tye Bach has made physical adjustments to his restaurant.
The restaurant added plexiglass and siding to serve as wind blocks and to hold in the heat from the existing heaters on the restaurant's deck.
"The restrictions on seating affects us the most inside where space and the physical structure of our building are limiting us to about half our normal tables," Bach said earlier this month. "Enclosing our deck should allow us to use that seating through the cooler fall months and into the winter.
"On very cold days it will serve as a heated waiting area," Bach added. "Folks can enjoy some warmth and enjoy a drink under the heat while waiting for to-go food or for a seat inside the restaurant."
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Wyoming, it's unclear what future health orders will entail.
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson noted that restaurants tend to operate on relatively small profit margins, so restrictions on seating and service can have a significant impact. Many restaurants in the area have expanded curbside, pickup and delivery options, but it's unclear how that will offset the restrictions currently in place throughout the winter months.
Johnson said one of the Chamber board members in the restaurant industry noted his biggest concern is being able to keep the doors open. If one staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the entire business has to temporarily close. While some businesses can close their doors and operate remotely, that isn't possible for the food and beverage industry.
Another acquaintance told Johnson that when a local restaurant had to close due to a COVID-19 case, she had to quit and find another job because she couldn't afford to be out of work for two weeks.
"That could also have a debilitating impact should a restaurant have to close, only to reopen without enough staff to operate," Johnson said.
Wyoming Department of Health officials have said data shows that sit-down dining in restaurants has not significantly contributed to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.
Kim Deti, spokesperson for the WDH, noted some restaurants have chosen to be more cautious than the health orders require. For example, some fast food locations across the state are still limiting customers to drive-thru service only.
"Residents may think the public health orders are the cause, but that is not the case," Deti said via email.
Deti said she is unsure what the health orders will look like beyond Oct. 31.