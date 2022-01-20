SHERIDAN — Sheridan County continued to post robust taxable sales numbers in the third quarter of 2021, according to recent data from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.
According to Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the economic analysis division, the county’s taxable sales were up 17.1% from the same quarter in 2020. Sheridan’s increase is well over the statewide increase of 1.5% during the third quarter.
Liu said the county’s success could be attributed to any number of industries. Of the 15 sectors of the economy tracked by the economic analysis division, Sheridan only saw a year-to-year taxable sales decrease in two of them: construction (a decrease of 8.6% and $10,220) and educational and health services (a decrease of 45% and $1,796).
The most robust increases came in the retail and leisure and hospitality sectors, which is consistent with the statewide trend, Liu said. In Sheridan County, taxable sales in the retail sector increased by 16.2% or $607,511. Taxable sales in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes lodging and restaurants, increased by 36.4% or $349,932.
Statewide, the leisure and hospitality industry grew by 38.8% due to booming travel and tourism activities, Liu said. The retail industry grew by 13.4% statewide due to consumer spending in retail stores and through online shopping.
Another success story is the county’s — and state’s — mining industry, Liu said. Countywide, the mining industry, including oil and natural gas production, saw a 437.2% and $63,118 increase in taxable sales year to year. Statewide, the industry rebounded by 38.4% year-to-year due to increasing sales of equipment and supplies along with increased energy exploration and production activities.
“The mining industry is recovering, but it’s a very slow recovery,” Liu said. “At its height, we had as many as 30 rigs in the state, but that number dropped to zero during the pandemic. Now, we’re back up to 15, which is good, but not quite where we used to be.”
Sheridan County is among the 10 Wyoming counties with the highest taxable sales during the third quarter, according to Liu. The strongest county in the state was Teton County with a 41.4% increase year-to-year, while six counties saw a decline in taxable sales.
All of the counties that posted a loss — Weston, Converse, Niobrara, Carbon, Albany and Laramie — were the beneficiaries of wind energy development in 2020, and with that work completed, there was substantially less spending happening in those communities in 2021, Liu said.
The county’s strong taxable sales have led to strong local sales and use tax collections, according to the city of Sheridan’s Treasurer Karen Burtis. Burtis said the city’s revenues year-to-date were roughly $3.46 million. This is a roughly 19.9% increase over the $2.89 million collected during the same time period in the previous fiscal year.
“I don’t know whether it’s because more people are here buying stuff or if it’s because prices went up,” Burtis told the Sheridan City Council on Dec. 20, 2021. “It’s probably a combination of both, but it’s definitely a good thing for us.”
The city’s collection of tax from internet sales also continues to be robust, increasing by 21.5% and $48,686 year-to-date, Burtis said.