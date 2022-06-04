SHERIDAN — When you hear the word “trails,” what comes to your mind? Hiking? Biking? Jogging?
How about art? Or dancing? Or science experiments? There is more than one way to enjoy local trails, said Carrie Edinger, historic program manager and events coordinator with the Sheridan Community Land Trust, and the land trust’s Trailfest event on Saturday offers some things you might expect and others you might not.
“Trailfest is really a celebration of the trails, and the trails offer so much to the community beyond outdoor recreation opportunities,” Edinger said. “Kids and families get out and use our trails in a lot of different ways, and we try to spotlight that at Trailfest.”
The land trust spotlights some of the more unique ways trails can be used through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations, Edinger said.
SAGE Community Arts offers “Art in the Park” for those who are creatively inspired by the great outdoors. The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter offers an adoption booth for those looking to enjoy the trails with a new four-legged friend. Little Bighorn Trout Unlimited will offer casting demonstrations for fishing enthusiasts young and old. And that’s just a fraction of the nonprofits participating in the festivities.
This year’s Trailfest features several community organizations participating for the first time including Rooted in Wyoming, the Sheridan and Johnson County chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society, Gravity Performing Arts Center and Sheridan Ultimate Frisbee, Edinger said.
Science Kids Executive Director Julie Rieder will also be on hand to help local children hunt for insects and hopefully learn a few things along the way.
“It’s a great opportunity to pull people in and plug them into science learning moments for their young kids or even for themselves,” Rieder said. “This is a rich community that has so much to offer, but people often don’t plug in to things that are right at their fingertips. So events like Trailfest are great because they showcase work being done throughout the city that some people might not even know about. Little by little, we can hopefully reach more and more people.”
Jill Benson, executive director of SAGE Community Arts, admitted art may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you take to the trails, but “Art in the Park” has been a hit every year.
“The last few years, we’ve been fortunate to be along the river, which is great scenery to inspire people artistically,” Benson said. “We’re always busy with groups of teenagers and adults especially. Last year, a family was passing by, and a mom told her kids, ‘This is mom’s station. You all come back and find me in an hour.’ It’s fun for people to show off their creative side as they’re waiting for the (Dead Swede) bike racers to come in.”
Edinger said she hopes Trailfest provides Sheridan County residents a chance to try something new and maybe connect with a nonprofit they never knew about.
“If you’ve never casted a line, you can do that at Trailfest,” Edinger said. “If you’ve never line-danced, you can do that at Trailfest. If you’ve never played ultimate frisbee, you can do that at Trailfest. The possibilities are endless.”
A full schedule of events can be found at sheridanclt.org/events/trailfest-2022.