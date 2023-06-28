SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee members have a great deal of work ahead of their next meeting and the 2024 legislative session. Ahead of the committee’s October meeting in Casper, working groups will be formed to develop potential bills that would address concerns raised during the two days of hearings in Sheridan, including property tax reform and tax administration difficulties.
While there was significantly less public comment made during the second day of hearings at Sheridan College, Tuesday was full of updates from state departments and boards.
Bret Fanning, excise division administrator for Wyoming Department of Revenue, provided the committee with a list of 18 excise tax administration issues to outline areas in which additional clarification in state statute would be beneficial to Wyomingites. The issues included excise tax appeals processes, digital products such as films or music and annual exemption surveys.
“We don’t want to advocate a certain policy… but we can certainly work with (Legislative Service Office) staff in developing options,” Wyoming Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson said. “Go to the statute (and say) ‘Here are some options as far as language.’”
Committee Co-Chair Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, clarified with LSO staff present Tuesday that an omnibus bill could be created to address each of the 18 issues presented by Fanning. The ability to do so was confirmed because it all pertains to one overarching topic, in this case, tax administration.
Discussion of revenue generation expanded beyond taxation as Jason Crowder, deputy director of Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments, laid out ways to increase revenue from state trust lands, including extending maximum special use lease lengths from 75 to 99 years and clarifying requirements for private buildings on state lands.
Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, and Biteman suggested rather than leasing state trust land the office could sell state lands to collect immediate revenue from the sale and recurring revenue from property taxes. Crowder said selling state land is an option and doing so would go to a public auction.
Committee Co-Chair Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said the committee needs to remain cognizant of the two-thirds introductory vote required during the 2024 regular session, which is a budget year. During Wyoming Legislature’s budget sessions, a two-thirds vote is required in a bill’s chamber of origin to be considered.
“Some bills we probably just don’t need to bring because they’re going to be close issues and it’d take a lot,” Harshman said.
Harshman added more complex issues could be difficult to bring forward during the budget session because they may require more than the allotted amount of time to explain the purpose of the bill. Specifically, Harshman said it could be difficult to bring a bill focused on increasing revenue from state trust lands.
The committee’s next interim meeting is Oct. 2-3 in Casper.