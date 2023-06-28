SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee members have a great deal of work ahead of their next meeting and the 2024 legislative session. Ahead of the committee’s October meeting in Casper, working groups will be formed to develop potential bills that would address concerns raised during the two days of hearings in Sheridan, including property tax reform and tax administration difficulties.

While there was significantly less public comment made during the second day of hearings at Sheridan College, Tuesday was full of updates from state departments and boards.

