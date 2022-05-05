SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council took its first look at the city’s preliminary fiscal year 2023 budget earlier this week, with projected increases to revenues and appropriations of roughly $2.4 million.
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said the budget features projected revenues of $46.97 million and projected appropriations of $46.49 million. In fiscal year 2022, projected revenues were $44.54 million and appropriations were $44.11 million.
McRae said revenues were driven up largely by an 18% growth in sales tax revenue year-to-year. Despite this, city staff was conservative in budgeting the revenue that would come from sales tax in the coming fiscal year.
“What we projected for our income is a 5% increase,” McRae said. “The reason we did that is two years ago in FY20, our sales and use tax was probably a lot closer to what we can expect in the future, about 4.9%. We have benefited greatly from the effects of a lot of closures in the east and in large cities, and people have migrated out here for their vacations, and we’ve benefited greatly from it. I don’t know if that will continue, so we’ve taken a conservative approach on our revenue projections, just in case.”
Similarly, increases to property tax collections in the city has also helped the city’s bottom line, McRae said. Property tax collections have increased by 20% in the past year, McRae said, but the city is again being conservative and budgeting a 2.5% increase in the next fiscal year.
In terms of expenses, there are some changes that will impact all of the city departments, particularly a 2.5% increase to the pay scale for all employees, City Human Resources Director Heather Doke said. There will also be an additional 1.25% increase for employees that perform well in their yearly performance appraisals, which means most employees will see a 3.75% pay increase in the coming fiscal year. The FY22 budget featured a 1% pay increase for employees.
McRae said the investment in employees was an investment worth making.
“Our people are our greatest resource,” McRae said. “It sounds like a bumper sticker, but it’s really true. Retaining our employees is a critical cost-saving measure in my view. Their experience levels result in faster accomplishment of tasks that allows us to do more with less than we would be able to do with less experienced employees.”
Health insurance rates also increased by 11% this year due to a large amount of illness and other health concerns among city employees in the last year, Doke said. The average increase over the last 13 years has been 5.1%, Doke said.
The city’s dental insurance rates saw a 6% increase year-to-year, while workers compensation rates increased by 1.4%, Doke said.
“The way workers compensation works is they lag about three years because workers compensation cases often go on for a long time,” Doke said. “So three years ago, we didn’t have a great year for worker’s compensation, and that’s what we’re seeing now. But just as a comparison, when I started working for the city in 2005, we were paying 5.8% in worker’s compensation, so we have reduced that quite a bit.”
The budget will also include a variety of equipment purchases including a vertical heated silo, which will allow the streets department to store and reheat asphalt so it can be reused for road projects throughout the entire year, McRae said.
The city is also purchasing a concrete planer to level misaligned sidewalks. Another purchase will involve retrofitting the city’s snow plow trucks with a hydraulic system that will take the full weight of the plow off the streets and reduce damage to the streets.
The city’s budget covers all operations of the city, ranging from the police and fire departments to operations of the Kendrick Golf Course and the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
All recommended spending in the budget is pre-decisional and could change between now and final budget approval based on council discussion, McRae said. The council will have the next five weeks to discuss and debate changes to the preliminary budget.
Editor’s note: The published version of the preliminary fiscal 2023 budget lists revenues at $52.47 million and appropriations at $51.99 million, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said. However, these numbers include transfers between funds, which ends up double-counting some dollars. Thus, the true amount of revenues and appropriations are the $46.97 and $46.49 million, respectively, featured at the beginning of this story, McRae said.