SHERIDAN — Wyoming Department of Health and training partner Flitner Strategies will present "Rewiring for Resilience" beginning in April.
The online resilience and mindfulness training is free to Wyoming's valued workers.
The purpose of the program is to connect participants with other Wyomingites while they also learn science-based practices that reduce stress and increase resilience.
Two formats will be offered — one featuring live instructor-led training via Zoom and a self-guided online program.
The program will begin in April and wrap up in May. For details and to register, see flitner.net/resilience. The deadline to sign up is March 31 and space is limited.
For more information, email deb@flitner.net.