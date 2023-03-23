WYO Stock
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Rhonda Vincent and The Rage will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center April 21. 

Starting at 7 p.m., folks can enjoy the "Queen of Bluegrass," the fourth time the artist and her band have performed in Sheridan. 

