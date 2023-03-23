SHERIDAN — Rhonda Vincent and The Rage will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center April 21.
Starting at 7 p.m., folks can enjoy the "Queen of Bluegrass," the fourth time the artist and her band have performed in Sheridan.
After being discovered by Grand Ole Opry Star “Jim Ed Brown,” and later spending what she calls her musical college years recording for Giant Records; and learning about the music business from Nashville’s best like James Stroud, Jack McFadden, and Stan Barnett. It was her pivotal bluegrass album “Back Home Again” that transformed Vincent into the All-American Bluegrass Girl, crowned the New Queen of Bluegrass by “The Wall Street Journal” in 2000.
Rhonda Vincent is a multi-award winner, with a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album as well as Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year, and seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Rhonda’s lifelong dream came true when she was invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2020 and was inducted, a year later, in 2021, according to a press release.
Purchase tickets online at wyotheater.com or visit the box office at 42 N. Main St.