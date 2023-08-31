SHERIDAN — Mele Rigdon, 31, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday to be sentenced on one count of aggravated assault and battery. Rigdon pleaded guilty to the charge June 28 after reaching a plea agreement with the state.

An altercation occurred Sept. 28, 2022 when Rigdon assaulted a victim with an exercise weight, causing the victim to sustain broken bones.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

