SHERIDAN — Mele Rigdon, 31, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday to be sentenced on one count of aggravated assault and battery. Rigdon pleaded guilty to the charge June 28 after reaching a plea agreement with the state.
An altercation occurred Sept. 28, 2022 when Rigdon assaulted a victim with an exercise weight, causing the victim to sustain broken bones.
Sheridan Police Department Officer Bradley Wood, the first officer to arrive at the scene of the incident, testified as a witness for the state. Wood said it wasn’t until after the victim was released from Sheridan Memorial Hospital that the true details of the incident came to light. According to Wood, the victim admitted Rigdon was the assailant.
During cross examination by defense attorney Anna Malmberg, Wood agreed he observed an abrasion on Rigdon’s neck, which Rigdon claimed was a result of the victim grabbing Rigdon by the throat. Wood said he has had run-ins with the victim before, confirming the victim has been cited over the past year for driving under the influence and stalking and has been trespassed from the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
Malmberg said Rigdon’s presentence investigation revealed no criminal history of violence. Malmberg said Rigdon would like to be considered as a candidate for probation to allow her to work, see her children and seek community support.
In her statement to the court, Rigdon apologized to the victim for her actions. Acknowledging that what was done cannot be undone, Rigdon stated she plans to take the necessary steps to move forward and to become a better person and parent.
Rigdon thanked the court for the opportunity to be heard and asked 4th Judicial District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven for mercy and understanding.
Following a 10 minute recess, Kirven said the decision to deter, punish or rehabilitate Rigdon was not any easy one to make. Kirven said the seriousness of the violence in this case and the impact it had on the victim is not lost on the court but added violence was not a reasonable response.
Kirven said he found Rigdon’s statement to the court to be genuine and he appreciates her focus on bettering herself, but due to the severity of the violence in this case, Kirven stated Rigdon was not a fit candidate for probation.
In line with the state’s recommendation, Rigdon was sentenced to 13 to 15 months incarceration at the Wyoming Department of Corrections with 339 days of credit for time served. Rigdon was remanded into the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office awaiting transportation to the WDOC.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.