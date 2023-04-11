SHERIDAN — Counsel disagreed on another change to the jury trial date for 31-year-old Mele Rigdon. Scheduling conflicts between witnesses for the state and defense required the trial date, originally scheduled for April 3, to be altered again.
Rigdon was charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery after an incident Sept. 22, 2022. Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
During her arraignment, Rigdon pleaded not guilty to the charge and the jury trial was initially set to occur April 3 — the date has since been pushed back numerous times as the defense and prosecution have worked to pin down witnesses. Going into Monday’s hearing, the trial was set to begin July 26.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg procured New York-based forensic psychologist Dr. Charles Heller to testify in the trial but requested the date be pushed back by a week as Heller will be participating in a religious fast July 26-27 and may not be able to perform at his best.
Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa objected to the continuation of the trial, noting Malmberg said in a hearing March 9 that Heller would be appearing in person for the trial and was now walking that back with her request to continue. LaRosa added the state would be prejudiced by the modification of the trial date due to a key witness for the state being unable to appear in the trial any later than the month of July.
LaRosa said the witness who might be unable to attend if the trial is pushed back any further is imperative to the state’s case, as the witness is a doctor who treated the victim in the aftermath of the alleged assault. LaRosa noted there are multiple other witnesses who plan to testify to the injuries and abuse allegedly suffered by the victim, but the testament of the medical doctor who treated the victim is a large part of the state’s case.
LaRosa added Malmberg claimed Heller’s evaluation would be available in writing in 45 days — that claim was made 31 days ago as of Monday. LaRosa said review of Heller’s evaluation could determine whether the testament would be needed without having to reschedule the trial.
District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven said he would be unable to accommodate delaying the trial further due to preexisting court scheduling — instead, Kirven granted a motion to reschedule the start of the trial to July 10.
Following the rescheduling of the trial date, Malmberg requested modifying Rigdon’s bond from $10,000 cash or surety to $5,000 with 10% posting. Malmberg said Rigdon has thus far been unable to procure the current $10,000 bond and wants to be able to reunite with her children.
LaRosa argued against the requested modification, citing the violent nature of the alleged crime and potential flight risk. LaRosa said bond is currently set appropriately.
Kirven denied the modification of bond due to the seriousness of the allegations and the potential flight risk.
