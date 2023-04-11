Courthouse stock (9.1.2022) (copy)

Mele Rigdon, 31, appeared by video in 4th Judicial District Court Monday for a motion to continue the jury trial related to her aggravated assault and battery case. Scheduling conflicts between witnesses for the state and the defense required the trial date of July 26 to be altered.

SHERIDAN — Counsel disagreed on another change to the jury trial date for 31-year-old Mele Rigdon. Scheduling conflicts between witnesses for the state and defense required the trial date, originally scheduled for April 3, to be altered again.

Rigdon was charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery after an incident Sept. 22, 2022. Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

