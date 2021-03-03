SHERIDAN — On Tuesday, the Sheridan County Commission voted to approve the acceptance of a right-of-way near Gulch Road 62 years after it became the property of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
According to county engineer Ken Muller, Gulch Road was realigned in 1959 during the construction of Interstate 90. The Wyoming Department of Transportation purchased the right-of-way, which encompasses four parcels and 16.63 acres, while aligning the road and never signed it over to the county.
“We’ve always maintained it and maintained the road,” Muller said. “But on paper they own it.”
Muller said acceptance of the right-of-way would not create any additional work for the county. The edge of the road and the road itself will be maintained by the county while the surrounding grassland will not.
The county commission voted unanimously to accept the right-of-way.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
• Sheridan County Prevention and the Compass Center of Families will be teaming up to lend some help to a neighboring county in need, according to Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins.
The commission approved two contracts between the county and the Wyoming Department of Health, which will allow the county to serve as the administrator for Big Horn County’s previously allocated CARES Act funding and Community Services Block Grant dollars — totaling $118,297 and $83,207 respectively.
The CARES Act dollars became available to Big Horn County in March of last year, while the Community Service Block Grant dollars became available in December, Perkins said. However, the state requires an organization to serve as the administrator of the dollars and ensure they go to people and organizations that need them. No organization has stepped up as the grant administrator in Big Horn County.
“Without an administrator, none of this money would be available to the residents of Big Horn County,” Perkins said. “…I’m happy we are able to step in and help a neighboring county and not let these dollars go unused during this challenging time.”
Under the agreement, Perkins will perform all administrative duties related to the dollars, just as she does in Sheridan County. Compass Center for Families will help provide emergency services in Big Horn County. The county will disseminate the CSBG dollars through September and the CARES Act dollars through September 2022.
• The Sheridan County Airport has applied for a $1 million grant, which would fund a variety of costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitation, janitorial services and debt service payment, according to airport manager John Stopka.
The grant, provided through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program, is reimbursable, which means the airport has to spend money before receiving payment. If the airport receives the grant, they will have four years to spend the dollars.
Stopka is also working on an application for a second ACGRP grant, in the amount of $2,300, which would provide relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to in-airport concessions like car rentals and parking. That application will be considered by the county commission at a later date.