SHERIDAN — In a small ceremony Wednesday, Tom Ringley was sworn in as the Sheridan Police Department’s first captain in nearly a decade.
Ringley, a 21-year veteran of the police department, said he was honored to take on the new role and looked forward to helping the police department evolve while continuing to serve the city he loves.
“We’ve been continuously evolving since I came on board in January of 2000, and our primary goal is to keep improving the quality of life in our community not only for our residents, but our guests also,” Ringley said. “…We plan on doing that through increased community engagement and improving our quality of service.”
Police Chief Travis Koltiska said Ringley was well-suited to his new role.
“We had an internal testing process consisting of a written test, an assessment center and an oral board, and Tom excelled at all stages of the process,” Koltiska said. “It is an opportunity for Tom to reach out a bit beyond the lieutenant and bureau position and be able to really expand what opportunities we have within the organization.”
Ringley brings over two decades of experience to his new role. He has served in all leadership positions below chief of police during his tenure with the Sheridan Police Department.
His past leadership roles include patrol bureau commander, support services bureau commander, patrol sergeant, Criminal Investigations Division sergeant, public information officer, Special Response Team tactical commander, Custody and Control Program manager, field training officer and patrol officer.
City Administrator Stuart McRae said promoting Ringley to captain was inspired largely by the results of the city’s police chief hiring process last year. Both Koltiska and Ringley were qualified candidates and brought unique skills to the job, McRae said. While Koltiska was ultimately selected as chief, it made sense to promote Ringley to a higher leadership role.
“This is really about recognizing and leveraging skills and attributes that we really want in our city and our police department,” McRae said. “We have an individual (Koltiska) who is very skilled in developing partnerships and another individual (Ringley) who is very skilled in administering. You combine the two, and we have all the skills to be able to raise the Sheridan Police Department to the next level. So that’s what we’ve done in this case.”
McRae said the goal was for Koltiska to pass some of his administrative tasks to Ringley so he could focus on building relationships in the community and strategically planning for the department’s future.
“Having a police chief who has some element of freedom in being able to understand and really see what the pulse of the community is, that’s really important,” McRae said. “The chief is still responsible for everything that happens in the department, but to… leverage Tom’s skills and attributes in administering things within the department, there’s a great benefit to that because it gives Travis the freedom to uncouple from certain aspects of the police department so he can get a better sense of where the department needs to grow in a strategic sense.”
McRae said the new captain position would be funded by not filling one of the currently empty positions on the police force. McRae said he was unsure which position would not be filled, but mentioned there had been some discussion about whether the city still needed two police lieutenants since it had both a chief and a captain.
“We’re still working through how we do the overall structure, but we’re in the middle of discussing whether or not we have one lieutenant and a captain or two lieutenants under a captain,” McRae said. “… We’re still mulling through it, but in the end, we’ll have a good solution that doesn’t reduce our capability across the city. In fact, it will increase. That’s what happens when you get the right people into the right roles.”