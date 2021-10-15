SHERIDAN — The board of directors of Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue recently announced the retirement of founder Elaine Kristiansen, after 11 years of service to the organization.
“It is time to quietly step away from SCSCR and see where my life will lead as I start its next phase,” Kristiansen said in a press release. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the cat lovers of Sheridan County, as well as the cat lovers that always seem to find us when they are in greatest need.
“Thanks to all of you who believe as I do, that cats are loving, valuable members of our culture and should be always treasured,” she added. “Goodbye and best of luck to the Rescue and the people that keep the dream of a home for every cat alive and active."
With Kristiansen’s departure, the board announced Misty Rios has been selected as the nonprofit’s next executive director. She assumed her new position Sept. 7.
“We have great confidence that the future of Second Chance will continue to prosper and grow under Misty’s leadership,” board President Donna Hoover said. “She has the passion and leadership qualities we were looking for in this position and I can’t wait for our community to meet her.”
Rios, a native to Wyoming, currently resides on a small ranch with her husband, five kids, three dogs, three cats, horse, goats, cows, ducks and chickens.
“This position allows me to blend my passion for animals and animal rescue/adoption with my professional experience and strengths,” Rios said. “I am delighted to work with all the caring and generous individuals that make up this important organization, and I am confident that together we will continue to provide excellent care and services to the animals and citizens of Sheridan and surrounding areas.”
And while the founder has stepped away from a leadership role with the organization, her daughter, Rachel Kristiansen, remains an anchor for SCSCR as animal care specialist.
Mckayla Ward has also taken on a new role as program director. Ward has dedicated her time and knowledge to the rescue over the past four years and will continue to provide educational and value-based content on various media platforms.
Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue has a mission to rescue and rehabilitate special-needs cats, provide free and low-cost spay/neuter services to the local community and assist people who need help keeping their pets during difficult life situations.
For more information, check out our webpage www.sheridancatrescue.org.