SHERIDAN — A garden was given new life this summer as community partners seek to provide benefits for veterans living in the area.
The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System campus has included a gardening plot for a large part of its history. Over the years, the plot was neglected until last summer when Rooted in Wyoming stepped in as a community partner to resurrect the space to once again benefit veterans.
Now fully functional and following its first successful season in years, RiW members and VA staff and volunteers are dreaming big for what the space can become in the near future.
RiW Project and Outreach Coordinator Jodi Kenney worked closely with VA representatives to craft the perfect space designed specifically for use by veterans completing inpatient treatment at the Sheridan VA as well as community-based veterans throughout Sheridan County. Coming from a family of veterans, she and the VA staff partnered to revive the space, along with Master Gardener Harold Golden and other dedicated volunteers. While VA representatives wanted to provide a gardening opportunity for their visiting veterans, Kenney said they needed someone to champion the project to ensure its success.
Rooted in Wyoming was that champion.
Similar to the many other community garden plots available for Sheridan County residents to utilize, outside veterans and members of the community could rent a plot in the garden, with a few plots reserved for inpatient veterans at the Sheridan VA.
Fencing remained the largest need for the area to keep out unwanted wildlife. RiW staff worked with groundskeepers at the VA, who Kenney said remained skeptical of their commitment until the fence was erected and functional.
The garden served and will serve as a place of natural solitude for veterans, who often come to the Sheridan VA for mental health treatment. Residential and outpatient therapist Linnae Taylor teaches three group therapies for residential veterans, one of which includes a nature therapy group. Taylor has always loved gardening and found the hobby beneficial for patients working through and overcoming trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“It offers a platform or a vehicle for all these different conversations, and it’s just a great way to build bridges, open conversation in a neutral way that we might not be afforded otherwise,” Kenney said.
Students of the nature therapy class utilized the garden often, along with the existing greenhouse on the Sheridan VA campus. From planting to weeding to harvesting, different groups of veterans helped in the garden through all stages. Taylor recalled a particular group — as the people who utilize the Sheridan VA programs stay for varying lengths of time before transitioning out of the system — that engaged in the middle of the season where the most needed task was weeding the garden.
“I was like, ‘How does this relate to your life? Are there weeds in your own garden of life that you need to pull and get rid of and that don’t serve you anymore, and how does that relate to your recovery?’” Taylor said. “It’s really cool to take something that they’re really passionate about and use it therapeutically.”
Veterans engaged in the class toward the end of the growing season were able to harvest the fruits of everyone’s labors and utilize the homegrown food in cooking classes with the VA’s nutritionist.
The partnership aligns perfectly with several aspects of RiW’s goals, as well as the Sheridan VA’s programming. The partnership is expected to grow in capacity and use, Kenney said, with master planning of the garden to include elements catering to therapy sessions or a place of solitude for veterans, many of whom have never experienced gardening before, having come from all parts of the nation.
“People gravitate toward (gardening),” RiW founder and member Bonnie Gregory said. “When they see something being actively worked on and it’s successful, then they want to be a part of it. It’ll be fun to watch how it progresses.”
Future plans have not been solidified, but those interested in volunteering or claiming a plot — if any remain available — should contact Kenney at outreach@rootedinwyoming.org or 307-675-2088.
