SHERIDAN — After losing the contract to provide emergency ambulance service to the city and county, Rocky Mountain Ambulance has lost staff and decreased the number of crews available for calls.
According to Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish, in mid-September, the local fire department was notified beginning Oct. 1, RMA would switch to just two ambulances available during the day and one at night. Their contract requires three ambulance crews be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
“This drop in available ambulances has caused concern for city, county and Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff,” Harnish said in a memo to the city and reiterated at a Sheridan City Council work session Monday.
As a result of RMA’s drop in service, Campbell County Health EMS has provided a staffed ambulance in Sheridan for 911 calls since Oct. 1.
“That guarantees that if you call 911, there will be an ambulance that shows up and you don’t have any great wait for it when you’re in need,” Harnish said.
Harnish said CCH is only utilized when RMA has exhausted its available resources. If both RMA and CCH have their ambulances out, Sheridan Fire-Rescue will respond. CCH has also offered to utilize its transfer crew based in Sheridan, when available, to provide emergency response.
While having CCH cover the gap in coverage left by RMA’s inability to staff its contract, Harnish noted the solution comes with a cost.
The price tag to have CCH fill in until the new entity officially takes over the contract Nov. 19 will be $150,000. Harnish said that cost is expected to be split between the city, Sheridan County and SMH and he said he has identified potential funding sources within the Sheridan Fire-Rescue budget to cover the cost.
Council members noted CCH has already begun working with other local emergency medical crews and fire departments, citing the car accident on Mydland Road last week involving five teens as an example. Two RMA ambulances and two CCH ambulances responded to that crash. Harnish said three other calls for emergency service came in while crews were at that crash.
“The demand on resources was huge and we were able to cover all of those calls with immediate responses with the resources we have in place,” Harnish said.
Council did not vote on the allocation of funding for CCH to cover the ambulance service gap through Nov. 19, nor did they discuss whether RMA would be paid the full amount of its contract for that time period despite not being able to fulfill the terms of the contract.
The funding is expected to be considered for a vote at the Oct. 17 Sheridan City Council meeting.