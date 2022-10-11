8-23-22 NEWAS3.jpg
A Rocky Mountain Ambulance vehicle is parked in front of the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. After years of contracting with Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan County and the City of Sheridan are planning to pursue a new contract with Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — After losing the contract to provide emergency ambulance service to the city and county, Rocky Mountain Ambulance has lost staff and decreased the number of crews available for calls.

According to Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish, in mid-September, the local fire department was notified beginning Oct. 1, RMA would switch to just two ambulances available during the day and one at night. Their contract requires three ambulance crews be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

