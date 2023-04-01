SHERIDAN — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) is gearing up to host its annual banquet in Sheridan on April 15 at Sheridan College’s Golden Dome. Funds raised from the event will go toward supporting the mission of RMEF and its other wildlife conservation projects across the state.
“It is a good chance to get out and support wildlife conservation, and to win some cool prizes,” RMEF Regional Director Shawn Kelly said.
The RMEF is a national organization dedicated to protecting and enhancing elk and other wildlife habitats throughout North America. Its work includes funding research, supporting conservation projects and promoting education about the importance of elk and other animals and the cultural heritage of hunting.
“We have done just under 1,000 projects in the state, which have brought more than $21 million in value to the state and includes 1.3 million acres of habitat that have been opened and conserved,” Kelly said.
The RMEF chapters in Wyoming raised funds that opened more than 250,000 acres of access for recreation including hunting and fishing in the state.
Upcoming projects funded by past banquets include removing fencing to support wildlife migration in the Bighorns, modifying necessary fences to be more wildlife-friendly and a riparian land restoration project that will relocate beavers in the Bighorns to restore the land, which will be overseen by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Tickets for the event are still available. . The event is open to members only, but memberships are available for purchase with a banquet ticket. More information can be found at events.rmef.org.