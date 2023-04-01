Elk stock
Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) is gearing up to host its annual banquet in Sheridan on April 15 at Sheridan College’s Golden Dome. Funds raised from the event will go toward supporting the mission of RMEF and its other wildlife conservation projects across the state.

“It is a good chance to get out and support wildlife conservation, and to win some cool prizes,” RMEF Regional Director Shawn Kelly said.

Recommended for you