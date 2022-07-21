SHERIDAN  — The Sheridan County commissioners voted 4-0 to reject the vacation of a portion of Carbon Hill Road earlier this week, effectively stalling applicant Cam Forbes’ plans to locate a solar energy facility on his property, including a portion of the road.

During the meeting, commissioners said the rejection of the vacation was not due to concerns with the proposed solar facility, but with the commissions’ desire to hold onto a historic 8.5-mile road —  first platted in 1892 —  that could potentially become useful as the county continues to grow and expand.

