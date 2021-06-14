SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest officials are preparing Black Mountain Road 16 for maintenance.
Starting this week, contract crews will continue roadside clearing and grubbing by removing encroaching trees and brush. Later, work will include the laying of fabric and gravel and cattle guard replacements. The road will not be closed but travelers can expect significant delays up 120 minutes. Signs will be placed on both ends of the road to remind visitors, but we highly recommend taking an alternative route, when possible.
For more information please contact the Tongue Ranger District at 307-674-2600, or email us at SM.FS.bighorninfo@usda.gov.