SHERIDAN — The Board of County Commissioners hired Robert Gill as manager at the Sheridan County Airport. Chair of the board Christi Haswell said Gill was hired through an in-depth process conducted by an external consulting firm and Gill excelled as a candidate.

“This consulting firm is made up of folks that work or have worked in the airport industry, so they have a lot of connections and networks,” Haswell said. “Robert really came to the top as our preferred candidate and he’s got a lot of experience up there at the airport, both working for the county and for Bighorn Airways… We felt really good about selecting Robert for that position.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

