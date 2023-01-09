SHERIDAN — The Board of County Commissioners hired Robert Gill as manager at the Sheridan County Airport. Chair of the board Christi Haswell said Gill was hired through an in-depth process conducted by an external consulting firm and Gill excelled as a candidate.
“This consulting firm is made up of folks that work or have worked in the airport industry, so they have a lot of connections and networks,” Haswell said. “Robert really came to the top as our preferred candidate and he’s got a lot of experience up there at the airport, both working for the county and for Bighorn Airways… We felt really good about selecting Robert for that position.”
Gill elaborated on his extensive experience working in the airport industry and how he climbed the ladder to land his new position as airport manager.
“I’ve actually been working at the airport since I was 19,” Gill said. “I started off working at… Bighorn Airways and spent about six years there. I started as a part-time employee, went full-time and was their line service supervisor over there. After about six years, I made the switch and came over to work under the airport operation side for the county and was hired on as a maintenance tech and became the airport training coordinator, then the operations supervisor and then I just moved up into this position.”
Gill has long had a passion for working in the airport industry, he said, adding he does not just have experience in supervising and maintenance but he also has a pilot’s license for his own enjoyment.
“It’s just a private license so I can’t get paid off of it or anything like that, it was only for hobby,” Gill said.
One of the biggest differences between his new position and the work he has done in the past is less time spent out in the field, Gill noted. However, Gill is grateful for the opportunity to have a hand in the inner workings of SCA.
“Honestly, I just love working at the airport. I really couldn’t imagine working at any other place and now I just get more of a role in everything that takes place up here and the decision making of where the airport goes, so I would say that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Gill said. “Most of the other work that I’ve done has been out in the field, hands-on stuff so I’m not going to end up being out there as much. That’ll be a little bit of a change for me.”
In his new position, Gill has no intention of slowing down. His passion for the airport industry holds strong and he looks forward to a lifelong career at SCA.
“I’m just excited that the commissioners put the trust and faith in me to hire me for the position,” Gill said. “It felt pretty good that they made that decision. I just look forward to being able to spend the rest of my career here.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.