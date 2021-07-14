BUFFALO — The Longmire Foundation announced Robert Taylor, the Australian actor who plays Walt Longmire in the A&E/Netflix show "Longmire," will be unable to attend Longmire Days 2021 in Buffalo due to Australian COVID-19 protocols.
Taylor will join fellow actors Katee Sackhoff, Adam Bartley, Bailey Chase, Louanne Stephens and A Martinez by participating in online and livestreamed events.
The organization is offering refunds for general admission tickets minus the ticket fees, but tickets are needed to purchase live event tickets in Buffalo during the event.
Longmire Days 2021 will move forward as a smaller-scale event, paying homage to the first Longmire Day in 2012. The schedule of events for Sept. 2-5 has not been released yet.