BUFFALO — The Robinson Fire continues to burn, increasing to 1,038 acres and 29% containment as of 9 a.m Tuesday.
Firefighters continued strategic burning operations, using aerial ignition to burn pockets of remaining fuel on the northwestern perimeter of the fire. Other responders are patrolling for hot spots and mopping up. Structure assessments are being conducted in Dull Knife and are complete in the Billy Creek, Poison Creek and Bull Creek areas. No structures have been damaged.
Firefighters are working to increase containment by continuing to patrol and extinguish hot spots.
A red flag weather warning is in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to minimum relative humidity near 11%, temperatures near 90 degrees and sustained 20 mph winds from the west/southwest with gusting up to 30 mph, according to a press release.
The Robinson Fire started June 8 by lightning 20 miles south of Buffalo, with 348 personnel resources currently fighting the fire. A temporary flight restriction is in effect for the area.