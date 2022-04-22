SHERIDAN — Barb Puett said she “went from having a family to having nothing” in just seven weeks.
In the aftermath of the death of her husband Bruce in late 2018 and daughter Casey in early 2019, though, a surrogate family has formed around her.
There’s her faithful dogs Reggie and Duke, of course. There’s the friend who stops by to check in on her and the dogs. And her church family at Bethesda Worship Center looks after her and attends to her needs.
Now, the students and staff of private Christian school Robson Academy have adopted Puett as well. The school scheduled a day of service and spring cleaning at Puett’s house next week, and all 27 students will spend the day helping Puett declutter, paint and perform other chores around the house.
In addition, Galloway Construction is donating time and labor to remodel Puett’s bathroom including removing a water-damaged vanity and flooring.
“It will be wonderful,” Puett said. “I’ve been wanting to get this house really cleaned up, but I struggle to get around. It really means a lot that the kids are helping me out. The house will be so much better when they’re done.”
Puett said she was nominated for the project by a close friend who knew Robson Academy Administrator Amber Van Dyke was looking for a service project. The connection between Puett and Van Dyke goes back even further to when Puett was working as a child welfare case worker at the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
“I know Amber from when I worked at DFS,” Puett said. “She was the daughter of some of our best foster parents. I think she’s an amazing Christian woman.”
For her part, Van Dyke said the day of service was a great opportunity to teach the school’s students about the value of giving back to the community.
“It’s a great opportunity to help these kids learn a work ethic and how to take care of people in need,” Van Dyke said. “The heart for the widow and the orphan is very important to our mission.”
Puett said she was excited to see what the students accomplished.
“They’ve asked that I leave the house for the day while they work, so it will be a complete surprise when I get home,” Puett said. “Kind of like ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.’”
Community members are invited to join the school during their day of service April 29, Van Dyke said. Van Dyke asks prospective volunteers to call her ahead of time at 307-672-2505 to ensure waivers are signed and enough lunch is provided. Community members can also call to learn about which supplies can be donated to the project, Van Dyke said.
The school is partnering for this project with Both Hands, a ministry that matches an organization raising money with a community member in need. While some of the funds raised will pay for supplies for the service project, most will go toward the school and its goal of keeping tuition reasonable for Sheridan families, Van Dyke said. Nearly $14,000 has been raised to date. Donations can be made at bothhands.org/robson-sheridan-841.
Robson Academy is a private Christian school focusing on individualizing education for each student, including gifted and special needs students, Van Dyke said. The school works to capitalize on student interests and abilities to create a unique learning experience designed specifically to help each student thrive, Van Dyke said.