SHERIDAN — The Campbell County Rockpile Museum will host speaker, historian and collections manager from the Museum at the Bighorns Jessica Salzman for her presentation "Edward Gillette: A New Englander Comes West" Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Rockpile Museum.
The event was postponed from its original date due to weather concerns.
In this presentation, Salzman will discuss how Gillette was pivotal to the development of the railroad that changed the face of northern Wyoming and how he left his mark on Sheridan’s history.
The event is free and open to the public.
Salzman is the collections manager for the Museum at the Bighorns in Sheridan. She has a master’s degree in museum science from Texas Tech University. After graduating in 2012, she moved to Wyoming to take a job at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum in Buffalo. She has been in her current position since 2020.