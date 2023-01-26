Edward Gillette.jpg

Edward E. Gillette played an important role in Sheridan's early history.

 Courtesy photo | The Wyoming Room Coffeen Collection

SHERIDAN — The Campbell County Rockpile Museum will host speaker, historian and collections manager from the Museum at the Bighorns Jessica Salzman for her presentation "Edward Gillette: A New Englander Comes West" Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Rockpile Museum.

The event was postponed from its original date due to weather concerns. 

Tags

Recommended for you