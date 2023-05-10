SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s Kyle D. Rockwell earned the National Merit $2,500 scholarship. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2021 when high school juniors took the PSAT/NMSQT, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than 1% of the nation’s high school seniors, were named semifinalists on a state-representational basis. More than 16,000 semifinalists had an opportunity to continue in the competition.