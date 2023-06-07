SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School 2023 graduate Kyle Rockwell has received a full scholarship to attend Michigan State University (MSU) beginning this fall where he plans to major in computer science in the College of Engineering and the Honors College.
Rockwell was selected from approximately 1,000 of the top high school seniors who applied to Michigan State University, participated in interviews, wrote short essay responses and took an intensive general knowledge exam this past winter. At Sheridan High School, he was active in wind ensemble, jazz band and symphony orchestra.
In all, 19 incoming Michigan State students have been awarded an alumni distinguished scholarship or university distinguished scholarship that will cover full tuition, room and board, and a stipend for up to eight semesters of study.
The scholarships are valued at about $140,000 for in-state students and approximately $240,000 for out-of-state students.
“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s cohort of alumni and university distinguished scholars as they begin their journey at MSU,” said Michigan State University Honors College Dean Chris Long. “These scholars have already demonstrated the highest level of excellence in one of the most challenging scholarship competitions in the nation. We look forward to supporting their ongoing success as they join the Honors College community at MSU in our efforts to empower all of our students to make a meaningful difference in the world.”