2-18-23 Kyle Rockwell academics for allweb.jpg
Kyle Rockwell was the head drum major for the first marching band SHS has had in decades.

 Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School 2023 graduate Kyle Rockwell has received a full scholarship to attend Michigan State University (MSU) beginning this fall where he plans to major in computer science in the College of Engineering and the Honors College.

Rockwell was selected from approximately 1,000 of the top high school seniors who applied to Michigan State University, participated in interviews, wrote short essay responses and took an intensive general knowledge exam this past winter. At Sheridan High School, he was active in wind ensemble, jazz band and symphony orchestra.

