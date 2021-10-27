SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Trident Theatre will offer a Halloween treat with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 30 at 9 p.m.
The cult classic horror/musical/B-film will be presented with a cast of local actors performing along with the film. Costumes are encouraged and specialty cocktail, “Stormy Hallows Eve,” will be available for purchase. The so called “science-fiction double feature” will play a limited one-day only run during the spookiest time of the year.
“It’s been such a great time collaborating with the WYO on this project,” said Aaron Odom, artistic director of Trident Theatre. “Since this has been an annual event in Sheridan for several years, it’s exciting that Trident gets to perform this onstage after such a long period of stage inactivity. Besides that, it’s just a fine time to let our hair down as a cast and audience. The experience is much more fun due to the audience participation. It’s always a memorable night.”
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is rated R. Patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend the 9 p.m. viewing where show-goers will be encouraged to wear masks. The cost is $20 per person.