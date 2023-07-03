This year, rodeo enthusiasts at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo will leave with a bit more knowledge on how the rodeo works.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association publishes Rodeo 101, written rules of how each event is scored. PRCA professionals translated those rules to the big screen, showing them with added entertainment value through short, 45-second video clips.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board of Directors decided to include this feature for the 2023 rodeo, but with a twist.
“(The producer) is customizing Rodeo 101 to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo,” Sheridan WYO Rodeo Executive Director Zane Garstad said. “He’ll use our own footage, so that’s going to be cool.”
Each video for the WYO Rodeo was hand-crafted by Get Western Productions’ Stuart Pierson, who took video clips from Sheridan’s 2022 rodeo and integrated them with information about each event.
“One of the things I like to do with the rodeos I work is to make sure that everything is specific to that rodeo,” Pierson said. “The PRCA made some Rodeo 101s, and they’re nice, but they don’t necessarily reflect what Sheridan is, so my goal with these is to educate people who may not know a lot about rodeo and from the WYO perspective.
“Almost everything has the same rules, obviously, but to me it just makes more sense if it’s a video from that rodeo.”
Garstad referenced Pierson as the “consummate professional.”
“That dude does so many big rodeos across the country,” Garstad said of Pierson. “He knows what he’s doing, and he lives in Cheyenne.”
Pierson’s crew comes from all over the West, including Oregon, Montana, Colorado, Texas and Wyoming. He’s contracted with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo for the past nine years, bringing in video crews, the jumbotron and providing all the footage seen on the big screen behind the north grandstands at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. Pierson’s feed of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo has been broadcast on the Cowboy Network the past two years, providing viewers outside of the fairgrounds to enjoy the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, as well.
“It’s always nice to see the rodeos that I work with expand and continue to move forward in new directions,” Pierson said.
The WYO will feature several new educational components this year, with Rodeo 101, sponsored by Sheridan College, helping rodeo novices move closer into true rodeo fans.
“We’re basically educating the spectator about the rodeo event about the same time (as the event),” Garstad said. “It’s a good segue to Sheridan College, our educational provider.”
Professional rodeos serve as a bringing together of different cultures. Some attendees come for the spectacle of it all, including entertainment events like trick riding, youth events and the carnival. Others live deep in the rodeo world and cheer on friends, family members and fellow competitors.
Several regional rodeos integrate Rodeo 101 into its rodeo events. The National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, integrated three sessions that took deep dives into professional bull riding and rodeo roughstock and timed events in January, including a question and answer portion following each session.
“Hear from professional cowboys, cowgirls, stock contractors and rodeo executives about everything from rodeo technics, human and animal conditioning, diet and equipment,” National Western Stock Show’s website reads.
Jackson Hole Rodeo allows spectators to learn more ahead of the rodeo, including Rodeo 101 on its website.
“The more you know about rodeo, the more fun it is to watch!” Jackson’s rodeo website reads. “Here’s a helpful guide to get you spectators started on the fundamentals.”
Rodeo enthusiasts and fans alike will watch video footage from last year’s event while gaining an education on the functionalities of the event they’re about to watch.
“There’s a big difference between a rodeo enthusiast and a rodeo fan,” said Garstad, a fan himself who formerly competed in and coached rodeo for Sheridan College. “Cheyenne has a tendency to attract the rodeo enthusiast, and I think (the Sheridan WYO Rodeo) has the tendency to attract rodeo fans. But again, the enthusiast crowd is growing.”
And for some spectators, they might graduate from enthusiast to fan.