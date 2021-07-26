SHERIDAN — Sheridan WYO Rodeo ticket sales were slightly lower than previously reported, according to rodeo board chairman Billy Craft.
Craft said a total of 24,396 tickets were sold for the four days of the 2021 rodeo, compared to the 24,859 previously reported last week. This still exceeds the attendance of the 2019 and 2018 rodeos, which saw ticket sales of 21,900 and 23,529 respectively, according to previous Sheridan Press reporting.
Payout was also higher at $346,715 compared to the previously reported $303,215. The new amount includes the $43,500 payout for the World Championship Indian Relay Races, according to Craft.