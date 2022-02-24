SHERIDAN — The 12th annual Sheridan College rodeo banquet will take place March 5 at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.
Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The event will include silent and live auctions and live music from Tris Munsick and The Innocents, and Munsick’s brother, Sam. Tickets cost $75 per person, and must be purchased in advance.
All proceeds from the banquet benefit the Sheridan College Rodeo Program and scholarships for rodeo athletes. For more information about sponsoring this event, contact Sheridan College Rodeo Coach Marc Gilkerson at 307-675-0615.