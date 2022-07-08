SHERIDAN — Rodeo officials and stock contractors have organized the 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s newest event: a behind-the-chutes tour to “Meet the Stock Stars.”
The primary goal in this endeavor is to educate rodeo goers about the treatment rodeo athletes receive throughout the rodeo process. The tours will help people appreciate how large roughstock are and how well they’re treated while performing.
“Most people that go to a rodeo never get this close to the animals…Most people don’t get behind the chutes. They don’t see that,” Swanson said.
During the tours, attendees will be guided through the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s chutes and see what equipment stock contractors use to manage the animals, including halters, bull ropes and, of course, flank straps — the fleece-lined piece of leather placed between the animal’s ribs and hips to enhance bucking.
Tour attendees will also meet some of the roughstock. Although most of the animals don’t enjoy human contact, there are a few with puppy-like personalities, willing to be petted like a dog.
The chute tours are a fundraiser for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, which offers $1,000 college scholarships to three young people from Sheridan and Johnson counties, especially those involved in rodeo or agricultural pursuits.
The “Meet the Stock Stars: Behind the Chutes Tour” will take place July 13, 14 and 16. Tickets cost $75 per person and include lunch.