SHERIDAN — As thousands of spectators and visitors descend on the county for the annual Sheridan WYO Rodeo this week, event officials and supporters have a few suggestions on how to make that visit a little easier and possibly more entertaining.
The common theme of that advice would be to have a plan and to be early. That might be especially true for those planning to attend the WYO Rodeo Main Street Parade at 10 a.m. Friday.
“People start putting their chairs out Thursday evening,” said Brandy Campbell, the parade co-chair.
Campbell also offered other practical advice for parade-goers.
“Stay hydrated and bring sunblock,” she added. “It’s going to be hot.”
Parade co-chair Linda St. Clair said it’s best to find a seat along the parade route to watch the event, as several events, such as the Sneakers and Spurs Rodeo Run and Beds Along the Big Horns Race, will be held downtown prior to the parade, bringing more people to the area.
“We have estimated 7,000 to 10,000 people attend the parade. We honestly don’t know,” St. Clair said. “There are a lot.”
Once the parade starts, St. Clair encourages people to watch their little ones and prevent children from rushing out into the street to pick up candy thrown from the various floats and to not get too close to animals, possibly startling them.
“Be respectful of the animals,” she said. “They look tame. They look nice and they generally are, but we can’t predict what they might do if spooked.”
Riley Cooke, owner of North Star Amusements, the Bridger, Montana, company that will again be providing the carnival at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, also had some practical advice for rodeo-goers.
“Don’t bring a lot of stuff with you in your pockets,” Cooke said. “People lose stuff. Lock it in your car.”
Cooke added some of the carnival rides create a negative G-force and can literally shake or pull items right out of pockets.
One such ride might be the “Frenzie,” a brand new ride that features a 70-foot pendulum that swings 110 degrees.
“It’s huge,” he added. “It doesn’t go upside down. It’s not a scare ride; it’s a thrill ride.”
While enjoying the ride, however, Cooke said items like credit cards, wallets and cellphones can easily fall from pockets.
“It sucks them right out,” he said. “By the time they hit the ground, they can be barely recognizable.”
Also, Cooke recommended individuals wear the appropriate attire and not wear sandals or other open-toed footwear that could expose an individual to injury.
“We don’t want anyone getting pinched,” Cooke said.
Another suggestion is to have a plan to keep your group together, as well as bringing some cash, as not all vendors take credit or debit cards.
“Common sense,” Cooke said.
“Plan, plan, plan,” added Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska. “Do your homework and see what events you want to attend.”
That advice goes for local residents and rodeo-goers alike, according to Koltiska.
“There’s going to be a lot of people in town,” he said. “What could take you 15 minutes usually might take you 20-25 minutes during Rodeo Week. … There’s going to be more traffic. Be patient.”
If planning to indulge by having an adult beverage or two at the rodeo, the police chief again encouraged people to have a plan and to have a designated driver to get them safely home.
The biggest issue for rodeo-goers, of course, might occur before they get to any event during Rodeo Week. And that’s where to park.
Rodeo Board Chair Billy Craft said the problem will most likely be exacerbated this year because of the lack of trolleys provided by the city of Sheridan that were used to transport spectators from various parking lots to the fairgrounds. The city, which operated the trolleys in cooperation with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, sold the two trolleys earlier this year to an anonymous buyer from New Mexico and rodeo organizers have yet to find a substitute.
“We’ve tried everything we could think of,” Craft said. “We’re sick about it, to say the least. But people are going to have to walk.”
Craft added one suggestion is to have a driver drop-off members of their group along Victoria Street, not the entrance off of Fifth Street, and then go park their vehicle.
“There’s going to be too much traffic if you try to stop on Fifth Street,” Craft said. “It’d be a disaster.
“(And) there’s parking,” he added. “Just there’s no easy way to get from the parking lots to the fairgrounds.”
Those parking areas will again include the lots normally home to staff and students at the nearby Sheridan High School.
Like others, Craft said one way to beat the traffic and find a good spot is to again “be a little earlier.”
“Be respectful,” he added. “Use your head.”
Rodeo-goers might also want to plan for Mother Nature. Weather during Rodeo Week is reportedly to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
Craft added events could be delayed if there are unexpected storms but don’t expect that to stop the action completely.
“Weather does not stop the rodeo,” he said. “We rodeo through the weather. We don’t rain out.”
For a complete schedule of events, visit the Sheridan WYO Rodeo website, sheridanwyorodeo.com or use the My Bighorns application on your smartphone. The Sheridan Press will also be posting rodeo information and updates in print, online and through its social media sites.